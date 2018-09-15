Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
John Keeney
Age: 43.
Description: 5 feet 9 and 215 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes.
Where registered to live: 7300 block of South Park Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted of third-degree rape, second-degree rape, third-degree child rape and second-degree child molestation in Walla Walla County from 1991 to 1996. All of his crimes involved female victims between 12 and 15.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program at the state’s Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Donald Forvilly
Age: 58.
Description: 5 feet 11 and 218 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Where registered to live: 1200 block of South Sheridan Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2006 of two counts of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct with sexual motivation in King County for downloading images online. Convicted in 1990 of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse in Hood River, Oregon, for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Detective Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Joseph M. Peterson
Age: 32.
Description: 5 feet 7 and 225 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 7400 block of Steilacoom Boulevard SW, Lakewood.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2010 of third-degree child molestation for improperly touching a 15-year-old girl while on GPS monitoring by the state Department of Corrections. Convicted in 2005 of third-degree child assault with sexual motivation for molesting a 5-year-old girl.
Sex offender treatment: Unknown whether he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Lakewood police Sgt. Thom Stewart at 253-830-5019.
Keith A. Hatton
Age: 50.
Description: 6 feet 1 and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 12700 block of 47th Avenue SW, Lakewood.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1986 of first-degree criminal sexual misconduct in Wayne County, Wisconsin. Convicted in 1997 of first-degree rape for sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint. Convicted in 2011 and 2016 of failing to register as a sex offender.
Other crimes: Prior convictions for fourth-degree assault in 2012 and 2013, and first-degree assault in 1997.
Sex offender treatment: Did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Sgt. Stewart at 253-830-5019.
