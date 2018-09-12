More than $100,000 in drugs, cash seized in Graham bust, deputies say

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies arrested two people and seized more than $100,000 in drugs and cash in a raid Tuesday in Graham, prosecutors say.
A 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman living at the home were both arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court on two counts each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. The man also faces one count of unlawful possession of a firearm without being a United States citizen, which is a class C felony.
Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set the man’s bail at $100,000 and the woman’s bail at $50,000.
According to charging documents:
Deputies went out Tuesday to the couple’s home in the 21100 block of 129th Avenue East in Graham to serve a search warrant.
Inside, deputies found nearly four pounds of heroin and about a pound of methamphetamine. The street value of the drugs was just short of $80,000. There were also two guns, digital scales, packaging material, notes, a ledger and $19,000 in cash.
Deputies later found about half a pound of meth in the man’s storage unit.
The man told the deputies he had moved to Graham from Mexico. He lived in the home with his girlfriend and sold cars to make cash, but he couldn’t say how much money he made.
He said he used cocaine and added that there were two guns in the home, but he said he didn’t know about the drugs found in the house.
The woman told deputies that the man made money selling cars, and that she didn’t know about the drugs in the home. The deputies told her they had bought drugs from her and her boyfriend. She said she wasn’t involved, but she did say that they both associated with drug users.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments