Six beers deep, Lakewood man pulls out revolver, starts shooting at neighbors, police say

A Lakewood man, six beers deep, shot at multiple neighbors Friday after being told to stop harassing the daughter of one of them, Pierce County prosecutors say.
The 64-year-old was arraigned Monday in Pierce County Superior Court on three counts of first-degree assault. His bail was set at $1 million.
According to charging documents:
The head of a residents association drove to the 64-year-old’s home in the 14800 block of Woodbrook Drive Southwest to ask the man to stop harassing his daughter.
The aggrieved parent knocked at the man’s door and was immediately choked by him. The victim was able to wrestle his way atop the man, who told him to get off his property.
The victim got up and went to go call police. The assailant got up, went into the house and came back with a pistol.
Without saying a word, he fired a round at the victim and his friend, who had come outside to see what the calamity was. The two scrambled away, unhurt.
A woman, who the man had insulted during the initial scuffle, was outside with her 3-year-old niece and watching what was happening. The man turned and shot at her next before she could grab her niece and take cover behind a pickup truck.
The man then returned to his trailer.
Lakewood police arrived and were able to eventually coax the man from his trailer. He was still uncooperative, giving the officers a middle finger for their troubles.
The man said he had started drinking beer at 8 a.m. and had polished off somewhere between six to eight before police arrived. He admitted to lunging at the victim and fighting with him before going inside the trailer, retrieving his revolver and firing at his neighbors.
He was arrested.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments