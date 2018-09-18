Human remains found at South Hill construction site belong to missing Olympia woman

Human remains discovered last Thursday at a South Hill construction site have been identified as Ginger Gover, 41, who was last seen on July 29 after leaving her home in Olympia and visiting friends in downtown Tacoma.
By
