Human remains found at South Hill construction site belong to missing Olympia woman
Human remains discovered last Thursday at a South Hill construction site have been identified as Ginger Gover, 41, who was last seen on July 29 after leaving her home in Olympia and visiting friends in downtown Tacoma.
Surveillance video shows Sukhdev and Jagmeet Singh Dhaliwal meeting a man in Blaine on Oct. 17, 2017. The brothers each face a felony assault charge for allegedly beating two men inside the business. Sukhdev is an ex-Bellingham police officer.
WARNING: Graphic content. Auburn police published this surveillance video Monday to get help identifying three customers who raided a store on Auburn Way S. after the clerk collapsed Sept. 8. Police ask anyone with information to call 253-288-7403.
An armed robber was shot at by Pierce County sheriff’s deputies early Monday after he refused to drop his gun outside the Walmart in the 20300 block of Mountain Highway East in Spanaway. He later fatally shot himself.
Prince George's County Police released surveillance video of 26-year-old Curtis Marbury-Green being subdued by officers outside of a Target in Forestville, Md. They say he repeatedly stabbed a man before holding a woman at knifepoint in August 2018.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are responding to a shooting Thursday after a hostage situation in Parkland, a department spokesman said. The incident happened at a used car dealership in the 13400 block of Pacific Avenue South about 7:30 p.m
A homeless man in Santa Ana, California, faces kidnapping charges after video caught him harassing and groping children at an Orange County laundromat, and asking a mother “can I have her?” about a 6-year-old girl, police said.
Houston Police are looking for an aggravated robbery suspect caught on video asking for help at Katz Boutique sex toy shop, then pulling out a gun and taking money from the safe and cash register. The robbery happened on Aug. 20.
A sheriff's deputy in Amador County, California, saw this SUV dart in front of his car and crash into a row of mailboxes. The close call was caught on dash cam. Nobody was injured. CHP arrested the driver for DUI.