Do you recognize the man who robbed a Fife casino? The FBI is hoping you do

By Stacia Glenn

September 20, 2018 10:39 AM

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Fife casino.

The holdup happened July 25 at BJ’s Bingo & Gaming, 4411 Pacific Highway East.

A man sporting a long, curly black wig under his baseball hat approached the cash counter and handed the teller a note. In the note, he demanded money and threatened to shoot the teller if they didn’t comply.

Although the robber implied he had a gun, no weapon was seen.

After being given cash, he placed the money in an envelope and fled on foot.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black man in his early 20s with a slender build, thin mustache and goatee.

He was last seen wearing a tan long-sleeved polo shirt, light blue jeans, white baseball hat, eyeglasses, latex gloves and a curly, black wig in a ponytail.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers Tip Line at 800-222-TIPS.

