Yelm man arrested after allegedly firing shot at his wife, police say

A 31-year-old Yelm man was booked on Sunday into the Thurston County Jail on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and two counts of reckless endangerment, according to Yelm police.
Officers responded about 4:40 a.m. to a report of shots fired during a domestic dispute in the 16000 block of Prairie Heights Road.
They found the 31-year-old man standing in the driveway, his hands in the air and holding a handgun, police said. He was taken into custody without incident.
Police said he had fired two rounds, one into the floor of the residence and one at his wife. She was able to get out of the house and call 911. Neighbors also reported the emergency.
In addition to police, a member of the man’s chain of command responded to the incident because he is active-duty military, police Sgt. Adam Wood said Sunday.
