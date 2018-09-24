Bail set at $150,000 for Yelm man accused of attempting to kill his wife

Bail was set at $150,000 Monday for a Yelm man and active-duty soldier at Joint Base Lewis-McChord who allegedly attempted to kill his wife Sunday morning.
Jermaine F. McKenney, 31, made his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court before Commissioner Nathan Kortokrax.
McKenney was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, but after review by the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office, the state sought attempted murder in the first degree/domestic violence.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney James Powers requested bail in the amount of $75,000, saying McKenney showed pre-meditation and intent. Public defender Angela Colaiuta countered that he needs to be released into the care of a mental health professional, saying a combination of things — depression, PTSD and a potential divorce — had affected his judgment.
She said McKenney has served in the Army for 13 years. Lt. Col. Scot Keith, a spokesman for I Corps public affairs at JBLM, said Monday that McKenney is a staff sergeant.
Kortokrax disregarded both bail proposals and set bail at $150,000, raising concerns about public safety.
McKenney’s arraignment is set for Oct. 9.
Officers responded about 4:40 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired during a domestic dispute in the 16000 block of Prairie Heights Road.
They found the 31-year-old man standing in the driveway, his hands in the air and holding a handgun, police said. He was taken into custody without incident.
Police said he had fired two rounds, one into the floor of the home and one at his wife. She was able to get out of the house and call 911. Neighbors also reported the emergency.
