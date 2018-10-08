Couple shaken after discovery of mutilated dog near Nisqually River
A shaken Thurston County couple said they found a dead dog Friday evening that had been skinned, with its paws and tail cut off, at the wheelchair fishing access area along the Nisqually River. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
An armed suspect who allegedly exchanged gunfire with a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy before barricading himself in a shed near Baker Middle School in Tacoma was arrested Tuesday after an hour-long standoff.
Sheriff's detectives seek help identifying these men using stolen credit cars at a Fred Meyer in Puyallup on Sept. 16. The cards and jewelry were taken during a burglary earlier that day at 14th Ave E. in Midland while the victims were at church.
Security footage shows three people who broke into a DSHS building in Tacoma Sunday morning and took several computers, two state cars and expensive construction equipment. Tacoma police are seeking help identifying the suspects.
Sgt. Darren Wright of the Washington State Patrol offers an update on a bomb threat against the Attorney General's office that forced the evacuation of the state Highway Licenses Building on Wednesday afternoon.
Although it is difficult to calculate the prevalence of sexual abuse due to underreporting, studies suggest alcohol plays a significant role in the potential for sexual abuse, according to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
Puyallup police are seeking help identifying this prowler caught on surveillance camera robbing a victim's car while it was parked at Denny's. Call or email the Puyallup PD tip line at (253) 770-3343 or tips@ci.puyallup.wa.us. PPD case #1825302092
Human remains discovered last Thursday at a South Hill construction site have been identified as Ginger Gover, 41, who was last seen on July 29 after leaving her home in Olympia and visiting friends in downtown Tacoma.
Surveillance video shows Sukhdev and Jagmeet Singh Dhaliwal meeting a man in Blaine on Oct. 17, 2017. The brothers each face a felony assault charge for allegedly beating two men inside the business. Sukhdev is an ex-Bellingham police officer.
