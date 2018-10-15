15-month-old girl killed by skull fracture. Signs of severe abuse led to dad being charged
Matthew Gantt, 42, of Lakewood, was arraigned Monday in Pierce County Court on charges of second-degree murder in the death of his 15-month old daughter. She was found unresponsive in his home Oct. 6 and died three days later from a skull fracture.
The Washington State Supreme Court said Thursday that the death penalty is unconstitutional, because it is “imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner.” The ruling was part of a 1996 Tacoma case, in which the murderer was sentenced to death.
Broward police released surveillance video which captured a burglar’s one-minute rampage as he raided a cellphone store in Weston, Fla. The thief was able to get away with approximately $4000 worth of electronics.
On Sept. 11 Tremont “Mack” Blakemore, 39, was arrested at a Fort Worth house in connection to a sex-trafficking ring police say he operated.At least 15 woman were found, but police believe Blakemore controlled upward of 100 women.
A shaken Thurston County couple said they found a dead dog Friday evening that had been skinned, with its paws and tail cut off, at the wheelchair fishing access area along the Nisqually River. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
An armed suspect who allegedly exchanged gunfire with a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy before barricading himself in a shed near Baker Middle School in Tacoma was arrested Tuesday after an hour-long standoff.
Sheriff's detectives seek help identifying these men using stolen credit cars at a Fred Meyer in Puyallup on Sept. 16. The cards and jewelry were taken during a burglary earlier that day at 14th Ave E. in Midland while the victims were at church.
Security footage shows three people who broke into a DSHS building in Tacoma Sunday morning and took several computers, two state cars and expensive construction equipment. Tacoma police are seeking help identifying the suspects.
Sgt. Darren Wright of the Washington State Patrol offers an update on a bomb threat against the Attorney General's office that forced the evacuation of the state Highway Licenses Building on Wednesday afternoon.
