15-month-old girl killed by skull fracture. Signs of severe abuse led to dad being charged

Matthew Gantt, 42, of Lakewood, was arraigned Monday in Pierce County Court on charges of second-degree murder in the death of his 15-month old daughter. She was found unresponsive in his home Oct. 6 and died three days later from a skull fracture.
Masked men break into DSHS building

Masked men break into DSHS building

Security footage shows three people who broke into a DSHS building in Tacoma Sunday morning and took several computers, two state cars and expensive construction equipment. Tacoma police are seeking help identifying the suspects.

More details on Capitol bomb threat

More details on Capitol bomb threat

Sgt. Darren Wright of the Washington State Patrol offers an update on a bomb threat against the Attorney General's office that forced the evacuation of the state Highway Licenses Building on Wednesday afternoon.

