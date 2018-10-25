Lakewood man accused of fatally shooting friend after drunken wrestling match appears in court

Lakewood resident Curtis Davis IV, 21, accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Rodney Chandler, pleaded not guilty in Pierce County Superior Court Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, to second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service