Skimmers found on ACU ATMs; customers warned to check their accounts

If you are an America’s Credit Union customer, it’s time to double-check your account balance.
Skimming devices have been found at the credit union’s ATMs in Pierce and Thurston counties, according to an alert sent Thursday by ACU.
The affected locations:
▪ The drive-up ATMs at its Yelm branch (415 Yelm Ave. E.).
▪ DuPont branch (1495 Wilmington Dr.e).
▪ Spanaway branch (Corner of 170th and Pacific Avenue — 17007 Pacific Ave.).
According to Amy Shuey, ACU marketing manager, the first skimming devices were put on an ATM on Halloween.
“The fraudsters started using them on Nov. 3, and we were notified by a member the same day,” Shuey said. “Once we discovered the skimming devices, we called all ACU members to cancel cards and reissue new ones to mitigate loss for the member. At this time we do not have an exact count regarding the affected members, but estimate it to be 500-plus.”
Customers are advised to check their accounts for any unauthorized activity.
If you do see evidence of account tampering, contact your financial institution immediately, as well as the major credit bureaus online or by phone:
▪ Equifax: Equifax.com, 800-685-1111
▪ Experian: Experian.com, 888-397-3742
▪ TransUnion: TransUnion.com, 888-909-8872
ACU’s alert said that “Several of the perpetrators have been identified, and one is now in custody.”
“Although we are federally insured, and your funds are covered, please remember to be vigilant and check for signs of tampering when you approach an ATM, fuel pump, or other device where you are using your credit or debit card,” said Kim Kingery of ACU’s digital services.
Skimming devices are illegally added to card scanners to capture information from a debit or credit card’s magnetic strip, which can then be used to access the account.
Comments