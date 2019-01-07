3rd suspected gunman charged in shooting death outside Lakewood nightclub

A third suspect has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a man outside a Lakewood nightclub.
Leonard Brightmon, 31, was extradited from Portland Friday and booked into Pierce County Jail.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon on a second-degree murder charge for the Oct. 21 death of Terrance King.
Co-defendants Kenneth Davis, 19, and Monroe James Ezell, 30, have already pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder for the shooting outside New World VIP Lounge.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Investigators say the three are Portland gang members and were identified after detectives there reviewed surveillance video from two clubs on the night of the shooting.
Charging papers give this account:
Brightmon, Davis, Ezell and several others jumped King while inside the nightclub.
That led to two separate fights before the suspected gang members left the club.
As they walked toward the parking lot, surveillance video allegedly caught two of them turning around and firing shots toward the club.
A third gunman was captured shooting toward the entrance of New World.
King was shot in the back and died.
Three other men were shot and wounded.
Between the three gunmen, police estimated 20 shots were fired.
Ezell was the first to be identified as a suspect and detectives used social media to identify Davis.
Police learned the same group of men were inside a Tacoma nightclub before they went to New World VIP Lounge that night and used surveillance video from the Tacoma club to identify Brightmon.
Prosecutors said if the other men seen in the video are identified, they will also be charged in the attack on King.
It’s unknown what prompted the group to jump King inside the Lakewood club.
Comments