3 Lakewood police officers shoot man armed with knife

Three Lakewood police officers have been placed on paid leave after they shot and killed a 43-year old man early Sunday morning.
The man charged at the officers with a knife, according to a news release.
According to the release:
About 3:20 a.m. Sunday, Lakewood police were dispatched to a suspicious call at an apartment in the 6400 block of 88th Street Court Southwest. The caller, a man, told dispatch that there was an unknown individual in his apartment armed with a knife. The caller then described the unknown person as a black man, wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. The caller also said that his father and brother were in the apartment, but were unaware of what was going on.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
With officers still on their way, the caller told dispatch the man was now armed with a gun and knife, then said he was at the front door with a knife. Once police arrived, a man charged at them and three officers fired their weapons.
Officers called out “shots fired” at 3:31 a.m. The officers “immediately rendered aid,” according to the news release, and requested the fire department, but the man died at the scene.
A preliminary investigation shows the man who died had been talking to dispatch. There also was no other man with a weapon in the apartment, and the man who died “had described himself in the description he gave of the subject,” according to the release.
The Cooperative Cities Crime Response Unit and the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office also are investigating the incident.
Check back for updates to this story.
Comments