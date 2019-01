‘If he gets out of jail, he’s gonna kill me:’ Woman rammed by estranged husband wakes up from coma

January 16, 2019 05:53 PM

Michelle Webb had a restraining order against her husband when he allegedly T-boned her car at 50 mph, flipping her vehicle into a Parkland apartment building. After waking up from a coma, she says she fears he might kill her if he gets out of jail.