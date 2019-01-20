Crime

Have you seen this person of interest? Tumwater police need your help

By Rolf Boone

January 20, 2019 11:06 AM

Tumwater police are asking the public to help identify a person of interest wanted in connection to a residential burglary.
Tumwater police are asking the public to help identify a person of interest wanted in connection to a residential burglary. Tumwater Police Department Courtesy
Tumwater police are asking the public to help identify a person of interest wanted in connection to a residential burglary. Tumwater Police Department Courtesy

Tumwater police are asking the public to help identify a person of interest wanted in connection to a residential burglary.

The burglary occurred on Jan. 11 in the 2900 block of 70th Ave. SW.

The person of interest is also thought to be associated with a blue and silver Ford truck with a travel trailer.

Anyone with information about the person of interest is asked to call Officer Russ Mize or Tumwater police at 360-754-4200.

  Comments  