Auburn man leads troopers on high-speed chase through Thurston County

A 27-year-old Auburn man was arrested on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle after he led Washington State Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase through Thurston County early Wednesday.
Mark R. Kilgore, who later appeared in Thurston County Superior Court, was taken into custody about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. During his court appearance, he was released on his own personal recognizance. Arraignment is set for Feb. 5, court information shows.
Charging documents give the following account:
About 2 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper in Thurston County was alerted that a fellow trooper was in pursuit of a vehicle near milepost 113 that had failed to pull over on southbound Interstate 5. Kilgore’s estimated speed was 90 miles per hour.
A trooper tried to deploy spike strips, but the vehicle was going too fast.
“The running vehicle was a compact sedan and was traveling near triple digits as it passed a commercial motor vehicle,” the court documents read.
Driving conditions were dangerous.
“The road was curved, graded, wet (with standing water in places) and it was raining heavily,” the court documents read. “The driver of the running vehicle was being pursued by two patrol vehicles, which had their lights and sirens activated. The driver of the running vehicle was driving in a reckless manner in a blatant attempt to elude law enforcement officers.”
The troopers eventually lost sight of the vehicle and ended their pursuit. However, Thurston County sheriff’s deputies later found his car and Kilgore in the area of I-5 and 93rd Avenue.
He was later taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital for a medical evaluation, but he allegedly refused care. He also allegedly told troopers that he did not remember driving the vehicle.
After he refused care, he was booked into the Thurston County Jail.
