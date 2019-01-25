Recognize this couple? Troopers say they ran a man down, broke his leg and drove away

A couple ran over a man on state Route 7 and left him in the roadway with a broken leg while they fled, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Troopers are asking for the public’s help in finding Kevin Koch and his girlfriend, Nichole Martin.
They are suspects in a hit-and-run incident that occurred about 12:40 a.m. Dec. 29 on SR 7 near 138th Street.
The victim was crossing the freeway when he was struck.
Koch was believed to be driving, with Martin in the passenger seat.
The couple is known to spend time in the Puyallup area and drive a red and gray Chevrolet S10 pickup truck or an older gray Volkswagen sedan.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Det. Shannon Beeler at 253-538-3172 or email shannon.beeler@wsp.wa.gov.
