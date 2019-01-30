Crime

He tried to rob a closed Tacoma bank with a plastic pipe. It did not go as planned

By Stacia Glenn

January 30, 2019 01:46 PM

A man tried to rob a Tacoma bank with a plastic pipe but employees refused to open the front door, court records say.

The incident occurred about 8:30 a.m. Monday at a Columbia Bank branch, a half hour before the bank opens for business.

The 29-year-old pleaded not guilty Tuesday to attempted first-degree robbery and is being held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Charging papers give this account:

The man approached the front door of the bank with what appeared to be a gun and tapped on the glass.

“The defendant pointed to the gun with his other hand and nodded his dead,” records show.

All bank employees went into a back room and called for help.

The would-be robber tried to force open the front doors and banged on windows before giving up.

Police took him into custody near the bank.

Surveillance footage showed the man throw something in the bushes. Officers found a long black pipe that could have looked like a gun to the bank employees, as well as a do-rag used as a mask.

