Crime

Detectives have a suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a man as he walked in Spanaway

By Alexis Krell

February 01, 2019 06:07 PM

Investigators arrested an 18-year-old suspect Friday in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian last month in Spanaway.

Detectives and deputies arrested the suspected driver at 7:30 a.m. at his parents’ South Hill home, where they also found the suspect car, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Investigators said a driver hit 40-year-old Ariel Vazquez Lopez as he was walking Jan. 15 along the 1400 block of 152nd Street East.

Ariel Vazquez Lopez
He later died at Tacoma General Hospital.

The Sheriff’s Department asked the public for help to identify the driver.

People came forward with tips that led to the arrest Friday, the agency said.

