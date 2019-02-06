I-5 standoff suspect is at a hospital, police aren’t sure why he was driving 100 mph

A man suspected of a standoff, police pursuit and crash on Interstate 5 in Lakewood was at a hospital Wednesday, police said.

Lakewood police spokesman Chris Lawler told The News Tribune that the suspect was taken to a hospital after Tuesday’s standoff ended peacefully. He is under observation, and may not be released until Thursday, Lawler said.

He’ll be booked into Pierce County Jail when that happens. Lawler said he has a Department of Corrections escape warrant, a misdemeanor assault warrant, and a felony warrant out of Ellensburg.

Investigators aren’t yet sure why the 33-year-old was driving the way he was.





Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune

Police gave this account of what happened:

The man was going more than 100 mph when he passed a police car on the freeway.

The police car pursued the man, who ended up crashing the SUV he was driving into a semi about 4 p.m. near Gravelly Lake Drive SW.

The semi crashed through the freeway barrier into the northbound lanes. The driver was not injured.

Then the standoff started, as the SUV driver threatened his own life with a knife inside his wrecked vehicle.

Police negotiated with him, and ultimately he gave himself up.

The incident shut down the freeway, and caused traffic backups well into the evening.