Tacoma woman accused of slicing roommate’s neck claims self-defense, charges say

A Tacoma woman accused of slicing her roommate’s neck with a knife allegedly told police it was self-defense.
The 60-year-old pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault at arraignment Tuesday.
According to charging papers:
The roommate woke up Feb. 15 to the woman banging at his bedroom door at a home near South 84th Street and Tacoma Avenue South.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
She yelled at him when he answered it, then started throwing his hard-boiled eggs (which he had in a bowl) down the stairs.
The woman then picked up two knives and started slicing the air, at one point cutting the man’s neck, he told police.
She told police she stabbed him in self-defense because he had a knife and was harassing her.
The cut was about an inch and a half long, and the man was using a towel to put pressure on the wound when officers arrived.
Police found the knives below a table in the woman’s room and arrested her.
Comments