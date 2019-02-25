Crime

Fight at Tacoma motel leads to shooting. Man who threw first punch in critical condition

By Stacia Glenn

February 25, 2019 08:20 AM

A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after a fight at a Tacoma motel led to a shooting early Monday.

The fight broke out about 1:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Pacific Avenue.

As the two men argued, the 25-year-old allegedly punched a 28-year-old and knocked him down.

“He continued punching the 28-year-old while he was on the ground,” police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

The 28-year-old then pulled out a gun and fired a single round, hitting the other man.

The 25-year-old ran to a waiting car and a friend drive him to St. Clare Hospital, where he received treatment before being transferred to Tacoma General Hospital.

He is in critical condition but is expected to survive.

The 28-year-old was not arrested. Police are sending the case to the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Stacia Glenn

Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.

  Comments  