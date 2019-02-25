Fight at Tacoma motel leads to shooting. Man who threw first punch in critical condition

A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after a fight at a Tacoma motel led to a shooting early Monday.
The fight broke out about 1:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Pacific Avenue.
As the two men argued, the 25-year-old allegedly punched a 28-year-old and knocked him down.
“He continued punching the 28-year-old while he was on the ground,” police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
The 28-year-old then pulled out a gun and fired a single round, hitting the other man.
The 25-year-old ran to a waiting car and a friend drive him to St. Clare Hospital, where he received treatment before being transferred to Tacoma General Hospital.
He is in critical condition but is expected to survive.
The 28-year-old was not arrested. Police are sending the case to the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
