Suspected shooter in fatal Lakewood nightclub attack has been extradited from Hawaii

A 23-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting last year at a Lakewood nightclub has been extradited from Hawaii, police said.

Darry Daquan Smalley is a suspected shooter and one of six people suspected in connection to the attack, which happened last year at the New World VIP Lounge.

Investigators found Smalley in Hawaii, extradited him and Wednesday morning booked him into Pierce County Jail, Lakewood police spokesman Andy Gildehaus told The News Tribune.

Smalley is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault for the shooting, which killed 28-year-old Terrance King and injured three others.

He’s expected to be arraigned Thursday in Pierce County Superior Court.

According to charging papers:

Officers responded to the shooting early Oct. 21 at 8722 South Tacoma Way and found the victims at the entrance of the club.

King died from a gunshot wound to his back. The three others who were shot survived.

Surveillance video showed a fight inside the club prior to the shooting.

Then a group of men left, and video showed two of them fire shots as they went.

Detectives found that shots were fired from three areas in the parking lot.

The video didn’t clearly show the faces of the two shooters, but footage from a Tacoma club they visited earlier that night helped investigators identify them.

Detectives have said they identified the group as suspected gang members from Portland, who allegedly jumped a man inside the Lakewood club, which led to subsequent fights. It’s not clear what the altercations were about.

The other suspected shooter in the video remains at large, Gildehaus said Wednesday.

Another suspect was booked into Multnomah County Jail earlier this month, after police allegedly found a loaded handgun in the 31-year-old’s gym locker.

It’s not clear when he’ll be brought to the Pierce County Jail.

Three others have already been arraigned in connection to the Lakewood shooting. Kenneth Davis, 19; Monroe James Ezell, 30; and Leonard Brightmon, 31, pleaded not guilty.