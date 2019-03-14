Girl saw ‘mommy point the gun and fire it’ at boyfriend after he discovered affair, records say

A woman fired a gun at her longtime boyfriend after he discovered her affair, then loaded their two children in the car and led deputies on a brief chase, according to court documents.
The 27-year-old pleaded not guilty Tuesday to reckless endangerment, second-degree assault and resisting arrest.
She was ordered jailed in lieu of $10,000 and told to stay away from her 45-year-old boyfriend and children, who are now staying with their grandmother.
Charging papers give this account:
The woman and her boyfriend had been drinking Monday night when he found text messages on her phone indicating she’d been cheating with their neighbor.
He broke her cell phone in anger and demanded she leave the house.
The boyfriend then logged onto the computer to check Facebook messages between the woman and their neighbor.
“The defendant, standing about 5 feet from (her boyfriend), shot the gun, firing into the floor next to him,” records say. “She walked outside and fired another round.”
Then she loaded her 8-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son into an SUV and took off.
Deputies tried to pull over the SUV she was driving but she allegedly sped up to 35 mph and continued driving.
Eventually she returned home and parked in the driveway but refused to obey commands from the deputies.
She cussed at them, threw a metal object and tried to punch one deputy, knocking a taser gun out of his hand, prosecutors wrote in charging papers.
Deputies were able to take her to the ground and put handcuffs on her. They also had to restrain her feet and put something over her mouth because she kept spitting on them.
Both kids allegedly told deputies they were scared and saw mommy shoot a gun.
A bullet was found in the garage and the handgun was recovered from the SUV.
Deputies noted the handgun is kept in the house and the boyfriend is a convicted felon.
