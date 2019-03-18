The 70-pound bell at McLane Elementary has gone missing. Do you know who stole it?

A 70-pound bronze bell that was located above the main entrance to McLane Elementary School in west Olympia was stolen last week, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The bell was taken early in the morning on March 9. The suspect pulled up to the school in a truck about 4:20 a.m. The suspect then used a ladder and spent the next 30 minutes removing the bell, Lt. Tim Rudloff said Monday.
Although the bell was stolen March 9, it wasn’t reported until March 14 because school staff had to review several days’ worth of video images, Olympia School District spokeswoman Susan Gifford said.
However, the video didn’t provide a clear image for suspect or vehicle description, Rudloff said.
The bell has an estimated value of $2,000.
Former Secretary of State Ralph Munro shared his displeasure about the theft on Facebook.
“A sad event for our kids, especially when we strive to teach them honesty and good citizenship,” Munro said in his post. “McLane is the fourth oldest school in Olympia and the historic bell meant a lot to us. Sad day.”
Anyone with information about the stolen bell is asked to call the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office at 360-754-3800.
