Man shot and killed his younger brother outside Spanaway house, deputies say

A 58-year-old fatally shot his younger brother Tuesday when the two men fought outside of a Spanaway house, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
It was not immediately known what the argument was about.
The brothers had a disagreement about 2:50 p.m. in the 1800 block of Military Road South.
“One of them fired rounds at the other and fled the scene,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
The 52-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.
His older brother drove to a public gate of Joint Base Lewis-McChord and turned himself in to police there.
Deputies recovered his vehicle and have not yet spoken to the suspect.
