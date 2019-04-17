A Lakebay man is accused of threatening an assistant attorney general that he would “start digging holes to put bodies in,” according to court documents.

The 40-year-old has been charged with intimidating a public servant. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday and was ordered jailed in lieu of $50,000.

Charging papers give this account:

The man sued two state employees over a Child Protective Services investigation into whether the man’s children were well taken care of.

The lawsuit is pending a motion to dismiss.

Over the course of the last year, the man and the assistant attorney general handling the case have spoken several times because the man is acting as his own attorney.

On April 12, the men spoke on the phone multiple times.

The Lakebay man demanded that the case be dropped and the assistant prosecutor informed him that the court makes those decisions.

The man got increasingly agitated, telling the prosecutor “I’m going to have to come there and start some (expletive), vigilante justice,” records say.

When State Patrol detectives spoke to the man about the alleged threats, he denied threatening the assistant attorney general and said it was his word against the prosecutor’s word.