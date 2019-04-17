Do you recognize the robber who pistol-whipped and shot a Midland-area clerk?

Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Detectives are searching for a man who pistol-whipped and shot a clerk at a Midland convenience store early Wednesday.

The suspect walked into a Union 76 gas station on Golden Given Road East about 1 a.m. and immediately struck the clerk in the face with a handgun.

Held at gunpoint, the clerk opened the cash register and the robber took fistfuls of cash.

He then shot the clerk, grabbed more money and ran.

“This was a brutal incident,” Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said. “He beat the clerk, pistol-whipped him and shot him, all of which was unnecessary.”

The victim survived his injuries.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, about 5 feet 10 and 200 pounds and wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants and black boots. His handgun had a green laser on it.

Anyone with information on the robber’s identity is asked to call the Tacoma-Pierce County CrimeStoppers at 800-200-TIPS.