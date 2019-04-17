Crime

Do you recognize the robber who pistol-whipped and shot a Midland-area clerk?

Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Detectives are searching for a man who pistol-whipped and shot a clerk at a Midland convenience store early Wednesday.

The suspect walked into a Union 76 gas station on Golden Given Road East about 1 a.m. and immediately struck the clerk in the face with a handgun.

Held at gunpoint, the clerk opened the cash register and the robber took fistfuls of cash.

He then shot the clerk, grabbed more money and ran.

“This was a brutal incident,” Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said. “He beat the clerk, pistol-whipped him and shot him, all of which was unnecessary.”

The victim survived his injuries.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, about 5 feet 10 and 200 pounds and wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants and black boots. His handgun had a green laser on it.

Anyone with information on the robber’s identity is asked to call the Tacoma-Pierce County CrimeStoppers at 800-200-TIPS.

Stacia Glenn

Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.

