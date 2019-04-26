Pursuit ends in Tacoma when suspect’s car crashes, rolls over and catches fire on SR 509

A man driving erratically led troopers on a high-speed chase from DuPont to Tacoma early Friday before his car rolled over and caught fire on state Route 509, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The pursuit started about 1:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near Mounts Road after a trooper tried to stop the driver.

Instead of pulling to the side of the road, the man sped off.

Troopers temporarily ended the chase after the man gained speed through a construction zone.

Tacoma police put down spike strips near South 56th Street, which flattened the man’s tires.

He exited at Interstate 705 and drove onto SR 509 before his car crashed into a pole, rolled over and caught fire near Taylor Way.

Troopers said the chase reached speeds up to 80 mph.

The driver, who also had a federal warrant for his arrest, was taken to Tacoma General Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

He is expected to be booked into Pierce County Jail after he is released.