Stranger steals car with disabled man inside in Federal Way. Hours later they’re found in Seattle

Royce Ulibarri was taken along with the car he was waiting in Friday in Federal Way. Federal Way Police

A disabled man was taken along with the car he was waiting in Friday morning in Federal Way. Hours later, he was found unharmed in Seattle.





“He will be reunited with his family soon,” Federal Way Police said shortly after 5 p.m.

The suspect is in custody.

Royce Ulibarri, 42, was waiting in a 1999 teal-colored Pontiac Firebird in the Walmart parking lot in the 34500 block of 16th Avenue South when an unknown man climbed into the car and drove off, according to Federal Way Police.

Ulibarri has the mental capability of a young child. An Amber Alert was issued.

Ulibarri’s mother was shopping in the store and discovered the car and her son missing around 11 a.m. Before that, police said, they got a report of reckless driving from Auburn that apparently was the stolen car.

Just before 5 p.m. Friday, Seattle Police reported locating Ulibarri and the suspect.

Ulibarri was evaluated by medical personnel and was found to be uninjured, Federal Way Police said.