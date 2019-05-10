Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Tacoma Police Department

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

John H. Mathers

Age: 66.

Description: 5 feet 11 and 190 pounds with gray hair with green eyes.

Where registered to live: 4300 block of Yakima Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1972 of indecent liberties for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl and threatening her with a knife. Convicted in 1981 of second-degree rape for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman he met on a bus.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Matthew M. Turner

Age: 32.

Description: 5 feet 10 and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 3800 block of South Tyler Way, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 of first-degree child rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.