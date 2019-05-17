Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Federal program targets online child predators The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Thomas A. Kershner

Age: 46.

Description: 5 feet 11 and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 6700 block of Ardmore Drive SW, Lakewood.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1988 on three counts of indecent liberties in Pierce County for sexually assaulting three girls ages 2, 7, and 8 while in foster care. Convicted in 1991 of first-degree incest in Yakima County for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. Convicted in 2013 of second-degree incest in Clatk County for repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl.

Sex offender treatment: It is unknown if he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Lakewood police Sgt. Thom Stewart at 253-830-5019.

Kurt Engle

Age: 67.

Description: 5 feet 10 and 220 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Where registered to live: 1400 block of East 31st Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1991 of third-degree child molestation in Spokane County for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl. Convicted in 1994 of first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation in Grant County for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.