Knife-wielding man killed by Auburn police during struggle at domestic violence call

A knife-wielding man was shot and killed by Auburn police early Monday after he allegedly refused to drop the weapon while fighting with two officers.

Police were called about 12:45 a.m. to the Palermo Apartments on a domestic violence call and found the man arguing with a woman in the parking lot.

He physically struggled with two officers and refused to drop the knife after repeatedly being ordered to do so, according to the Police Department.

At least one officer fired, striking the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in the 7100 block of Lindsay Avenue SE. Officials have not yet identified him.

No one else was injured.

Both officers were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting.