Have you seen this man? Lacey Police need your help locating him.

The Lacey Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating the suspected thief. Courtesy of Lacey Police Department

Lacey Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a local crime.





Police are looking for a man who stole a Lacey resident’s purse and used her credit cards at the Lacey and Tumwater Fred Meyer. On Friday, April 12, the victim was loading groceries into her vehicle at Costco when the suspect stole her purse.





Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333.





This case is Crime Stoppers’ “Crime of the Week.” Crime Stoppers will pay as much as $1,000 for tips that lead to arrests, and tips can be made anonymously.



