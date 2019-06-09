1 shot, 1 arrested after incident in Nisqually Valley Saturday night

A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 22-year-old man was booked into jail after an incident Saturday night in the Nisqually Valley, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are trying to sort out the details, Sgt. Roland Weiss said Sunday. The 19-year-old was taken to an area hospital, but hasn’t been cooperative with detectives, he said.

About 11:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a convenience store in the 10000 block of Martin Way East after a report of a disturbance in the area. That location is at the bottom of the Martin Way hill in the Nisqually Valley.

While deputies were en route, a second report came in that gunshots had been fired, Weiss said.

Once they arrived at the site, they saw various cars driving away from the scene. They later determined there had been a party at a nearby residence, which had spilled over into the convenience store parking lot.

Meanwhile, the shooting victim was found walking up the hill toward Lacey and was taken to the hospital, Weiss said.

Law enforcement also stopped a vehicle headed west. Inside, they found a 22-year-old convicted felon with a gun. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

The investigation continues, Weiss said. Two vehicles were impounded as evidence, including one with damaged windows and a bullet hole.