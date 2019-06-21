Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Tacoma Police Department

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Jeffrey Naftel

Age: 61.

Description: 5 feet 10 and 235 pounds, bald with hazel eyes.

Where registered to live: 6400 block of South Warner Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1991 and 1992 of first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation in Chelan County for sexually assaulting two boys, ages 5 and 7.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

William Green

Age: 56.

Description: 6 feet 1 and 240 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 and 2010 of indecent exposure with sexual motivation in King County for exposing himself to children in public libraries. Convicted in 1996 of second-degree child rape and communication with a minor for immoral purposes in King County for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.