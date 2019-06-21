He shot at his girlfriend on Pierce County road because she borrowed his car too long, records say

A Pierce County man was so enraged that his girlfriend didn’t return his car on time that he tracked her down, fired a shot at her and beat her on the side of the road, according to court documents.

The 54-year-old pleaded not guilty Thursday to first-degree assault and was ordered held on $100,000 bail.

Pierce County Superior Court Commissioner Sabrina Ahrens ordered the man not to go within 1,000 feet of his 34-year-old girlfriend, who he’s been dating for two years.

The alleged assault took place Wednesday.

Charging papers gave this account:

The man lent his girlfriend his vehicle.

“She did not return it when requested, which made the defendant angry,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.

He allegedly tracked the woman down on his motorcycle.

One witness said the man reached into his jacket and pulled out a gun as he drove past his girlfriend. He then got off his bike after she pulled over and fired at least one shot into the back of the vehicle.

Other witnesses said he dragged his girlfriend out of the car while yelling, threw her on the ground and repeatedly hit her.

Deputies found a gun on the man when they took him into custody shortly afterward.