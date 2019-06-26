He robbed a bikini barista stand with a fire poker and left his DNA on a ball cap

It was a New York Yankees cap that helped Lakewood police track down a man suspected of robbing a bikini barista stand last summer.

The victim was working July 8, 2018, at a coffee stand in the 7200 block of Bridgeport Way West when a man walked up to the window.

She declined to serve him because he was a walk-up customer and he left.

Moments later, the man allegedly busted out the window with a fire poker and demanded money.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He wasn’t satisfied with the money from the tip jar and her purse, which contained $1,100 in cash, and demanded the barista get in the car.

She jumped out the window and ran.

Officers arrived and did a K-9 search but were unable to locate the suspect.

They did, however, find a New York Yankees cap and the victim’s purse lying on the ground.

DNA taken from the ball cap came back recently and linked the case to a 34-year-old man who has a prior conviction for attempted first-degree robbery.

A warrant was issued for his arrest Tuesday.

Pierce County prosecutors have charged the man with first-degree robbery in connection with the Lakewood coffee stand holdup.

“The State is also concerned due to reports the defendant has stated his desire to move out of state soon,” according to charging papers.

Police are still investigating the man and additional charges may be added.