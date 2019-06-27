19-year-old accused of hit-and-run that killed a Spanaway pedestrian is arraigned

Safety tips for pedestrians National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic.

A 19-year-old man accused of a fatal hit-and-run in Spanaway pleaded not guilty at arraignment Thursday.

Prosecutors charged Bailey Losey last week with vehicular homicide and failure to remain at a fatal accident in connection to the death of 40-year-old Ariel Vazquez Lopez earlier this year.

Pierce County Superior Court Commissioner Sabrina Ahrens ordered Losey released on his own recognizance pending trial.

Charging papers give this account:

Lopez was hit while walking in the 1400 block of 152nd Street East.

Someone found him lying in the street the night of Jan. 15 and called 911. He died the next day at Tacoma General Hospital.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department asked the public for help, and several people called with tips that Losey and his girlfriend had allegedly been in an accident in the same area, and had not reported it to police.

“She told people that she and the defendant returned to the area but did not see anything,” prosecutors wrote in the declaration for determination of probable cause. “They later both learned through social media that someone died in the same area and at the same time they had hit something.”

Investigators found a side mirror near Lopez at the scene. They got a search warrant for Losey’s vehicle later, and found that it was missing a passenger side mirror, and that there was damage to the front of the vehicle.

Family and friends wrote the court that Losey has not been in serious trouble before, that he graduated high school with good grades, and that he has a job, has been taking college classes and does volunteer work.