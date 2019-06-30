The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office asks: Have you seen this boat?

A 26-foot boat went missing Thursday night or early Friday morning, and now the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help. Courtesy

The Bayliner boat, which has a black fiberglass hull and is known as a “model element XR7,” was last seen about 30 feet from shore in the 7200 block of Lighthouse Lane Northeast, which is near Boston Harbor.

Anyone with information about the boat is asked to call the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office through the dispatch center at 360-704-2740.

