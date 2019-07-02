14-year-old boy shot dead inside Federal Way apartment

KIRO-7

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot at a Federal Way apartment early Tuesday and police are searching for another teenager they believe is responsible.

The victim has not been identified.

Officers responded to the Maplewood apartments in the 30000 block of 46th Place SW just after midnight and found the victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Another 14-year-old boy is believed to have been with the victim when he was shot but police have not tracked him down.

Nobody else was injured in the shooting.

Police said they have not figured out what led up to the shooting, but are investigating the possibility that the teen mishandled the gun.