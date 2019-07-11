Teenager fatally shot at Tacoma home, friend arrested

Teen killed in Tacoma shooting An 18-year-old man was fatally shot at a Tacoma home Wednesday. A 22-year-old man was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An 18-year-old man was fatally shot at a Tacoma home Wednesday. A 22-year-old man was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter.

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot at a Tacoma home Wednesday, and police have arrested his friend.

Officers were called about 3:40 p.m. to the 8000 block of South Thompson Avenue for a reported accidental shooting.

They found Gardner Bee Chittenden suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Tacoma General Hospital, where he died.

Four other people were on the property at the time of the shooting.

Detectives questioned them all and determined Chittenden was not accidentally shot.

A 22-year-old man was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter. He is expected to make his first court appearance Friday.

Police have not determined what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.