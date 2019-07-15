Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision near Tacoma is identified

Motorcycle safety tips by Washington State Patrol Watch this video by the Washington State Patrol to learn more about selecting the proper motorcycle and tips on staying safe while enjoying the ride. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch this video by the Washington State Patrol to learn more about selecting the proper motorcycle and tips on staying safe while enjoying the ride.

A 27-year-old motorcyclist died late Sunday after a head-on collision in unincorporated Tacoma, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Eric Pelissier of Puyallup was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Canyon Road East when he struck a pickup truck in the 17100 block around 11:30 p.m.

He was taken to Tacoma General Hospital, where he died.

A sheriff’s spokesman said the crash occurred after Pelissier left a tavern.

He was not wearing a helmet.

Nobody in the pickup truck was injured.