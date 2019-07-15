Crime
Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision near Tacoma is identified
A 27-year-old motorcyclist died late Sunday after a head-on collision in unincorporated Tacoma, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Eric Pelissier of Puyallup was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Canyon Road East when he struck a pickup truck in the 17100 block around 11:30 p.m.
He was taken to Tacoma General Hospital, where he died.
A sheriff’s spokesman said the crash occurred after Pelissier left a tavern.
He was not wearing a helmet.
Nobody in the pickup truck was injured.
