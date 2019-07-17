Crime
‘Life or death’ medication stolen from man’s South Hill porch. Suspect caught on camera
A thief stole a package containing necessary medication from the porch of a South Hill man who underwent a heart transplant last year.
Ron Kraft, 48, didn’t realize what happened initially.
After receiving a transplant last year after heart failure, Kraft said he takes his prescription every 12 hours.
“If I don’t, my body starts rejecting my heart, and things just start going all wrong,” he told KIRO-TV. “It’s life or death.”
After the medication hadn’t arrived by Monday and Kraft missed a dose, he called the pharmacy to check on its progress.
The pharmacy said it delivered the package to Kraft’s front porch on July 9.
Kraft then reviewed a security camera at his home on 118th Street East and spotted a man with a dog walk right up and steal his package about 2 p.m. July 9.
The package was worth about $750, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Detectives said they have leads on the thief and hope to make an arrest soon.
