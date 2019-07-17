‘Life or death’ medication stolen from man’s South Hill porch. Suspect caught on camera

Thief steals packages containing medicine for heart transplant recipient Surveillance video shows a man stealing packages from a South Hill home containing necessary medication for a heart transplant recipient's condition. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Surveillance video shows a man stealing packages from a South Hill home containing necessary medication for a heart transplant recipient's condition.

A thief stole a package containing necessary medication from the porch of a South Hill man who underwent a heart transplant last year.

Ron Kraft, 48, didn’t realize what happened initially.

After receiving a transplant last year after heart failure, Kraft said he takes his prescription every 12 hours.

“If I don’t, my body starts rejecting my heart, and things just start going all wrong,” he told KIRO-TV. “It’s life or death.”

After the medication hadn’t arrived by Monday and Kraft missed a dose, he called the pharmacy to check on its progress.

The pharmacy said it delivered the package to Kraft’s front porch on July 9.

Kraft then reviewed a security camera at his home on 118th Street East and spotted a man with a dog walk right up and steal his package about 2 p.m. July 9.

The package was worth about $750, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives said they have leads on the thief and hope to make an arrest soon.