Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Benjamin Abolafya

Age: 51.

Description: 6 feet 2 and 195 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 7200 block of South Alder Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1997 of third-degree rape in King County for sexually assaulting a woman.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Charles White

Age: 67.

Description: 5 feet 7 and 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Where registered to live: 3600 block of South Thompson Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1987 of second-degree statutory rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy. Convicted in 1989 of first-degree child molestation and attempted second-degree sodomy for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl he was babysitting and trying to assault a 13-year-old boy he met at his work.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Andre B. Young

Age: 78.

Description: 5 feet 7 inches and 150 pounds, with black hair with brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 1900 block of South M Street, Tacoma

Criminal history: Convicted in 1986 of first-degree rape in King County, in 1977 of third-degree rape in King County and in 1963 on four counts of first-degree rape in Pierce County. In all his cases, Young broke into women’s homes to sexually assault them.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma Detectives Fuller at 253-591-5989 or Yglesia at 253-591-5869