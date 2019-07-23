Driver leads troopers on wild I-5 pursuit in Thurston and Pierce counties

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 35-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of attempting to elude a police vehicle after a chase that included driving the wrong direction on Interstate 5, court records show.

Charging documents give the following account:

About 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, a Washington State Patrol trooper headed west in Lacey on Marvin Road — also known as state Route 510 — attempted to pull over the driver of a Toyota Camry because its tail lights weren’t on.

The vehicle then merged onto northbound I-5 and began to accelerate, eventually reaching 100 miles per hour.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The vehicle started to take the exit to 116 (in Pierce County), then (the driver) slammed on their brakes in the lane of traffic and came to an almost complete stop,” the documents read.

The Camry then turned around and headed south in the northbound lanes. A trooper tried to stop the vehicle as it approached the Nisqually River Bridge, but was unsuccessful.

A Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy joined the chase when the vehicle appeared again on Marvin Road, then the Camry made its way to Sleater-Kinney Road where it got back on southbound I-5.

The Camry exited at 105 in Olympia and then headed north again on the freeway. Meanwhile, a trooper exited at 107 to do the same, but the Camry exited onto Pacific Avenue.

The Camry then lost control after it exited and crashed into a curb. The driver got out and started to run across Pacific Avenue, but the deputy got the man on the ground and the trooper took him into custody.