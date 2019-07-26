Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Sumner. Have you seen the truck spotted nearby?

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver late Thursday and police are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle that was near the scene.

Officers were notified about 11 p.m. that a bicyclist was lying in the 5400 block of West Valley Highway.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was taken to a local hospital and died Friday morning.

He has not been identified.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police believe the bicyclist was riding north on the highway at the time of the incident.

He did not appear to be wearing a helmet.

Officers are reviewing video surveillance from nearby businesses and spotted a vehicle near the scene. Police say the driver may have witnessed the crash.

The vehicle is a light-colored, mid-sized older pickup truck with blue-ish LED driving lights in the front and a large, thin light bar on the roof.

Anyone with information on the vehicle’s driver or the hit-and-run is asked to call the Sumner Police Department’s Tip Line at 253-299-5678.