Crime Distraught loved ones of motorcyclist struck and killed by suspected drunk driver erupt in court August 05, 2019 07:39 PM

Theresa Lynn Ruffner, 62, was charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault in connection to the Aug. 3 wreck that killed 24-year-old motorcyclist Caire C. Cotton on I-5 in Tacoma. Court records allege she had been drinking prior.