Man in critical condition after being shot fleeing South Hill fight on bicycle

Man shot while fleeing on bicycle in South Hill A man is in critical condition after being shot in South Hill Friday morning while fleeing a fight on a bicycle, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. The 34-year-old victim was found on 132nd Street East around 8 a.m. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man is in critical condition after being shot in South Hill Friday morning while fleeing a fight on a bicycle, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. The 34-year-old victim was found on 132nd Street East around 8 a.m.

A man is in critical condition after being shot in South Hill Friday morning while fleeing a fight on a bicycle, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The 34-year-old victim was found on 132nd Street East around 8 a.m.

He was taken to an area hospital and is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

No one has been arrested.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Detectives believe the victim argued with several people at a home in the 13100 block of 122nd Street East.

“There was a conflict and (the victim) fled the residence on a bike,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said. “Shots were fired near the residence. A second set of shots were fired near where he was found.”

No motive has been determined.

Detectives are interviewing multiple witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting.