Man in critical condition after being shot fleeing South Hill fight on bicycle

A man is in critical condition after being shot in South Hill Friday morning while fleeing a fight on a bicycle, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The 34-year-old victim was found on 132nd Street East around 8 a.m.

He was taken to an area hospital and is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

No one has been arrested.

Detectives believe the victim argued with several people at a home in the 13100 block of 122nd Street East.

“There was a conflict and (the victim) fled the residence on a bike,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said. “Shots were fired near the residence. A second set of shots were fired near where he was found.”

No motive has been determined.

Detectives are interviewing multiple witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
