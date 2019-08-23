Crime
Man in critical condition after being shot fleeing South Hill fight on bicycle
A man is in critical condition after being shot in South Hill Friday morning while fleeing a fight on a bicycle, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The 34-year-old victim was found on 132nd Street East around 8 a.m.
He was taken to an area hospital and is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.
No one has been arrested.
Detectives believe the victim argued with several people at a home in the 13100 block of 122nd Street East.
“There was a conflict and (the victim) fled the residence on a bike,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said. “Shots were fired near the residence. A second set of shots were fired near where he was found.”
No motive has been determined.
Detectives are interviewing multiple witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting.
