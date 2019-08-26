Crime

Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Federal Way

KIRO-TV

A woman was killed in Federal Way Sunday night when a hit-and-run driver struck her vehicle, police said.

The victim has not been identified.

The collision took place about 9 p.m. near South 316th Street and Pacific Highway South.

Police said the hit-and-run driver was speeding south on Pacific Highway South when it hit the victim’s car, which was turning from the northbound lanes onto South 316th Street.

The hit-and-run driver fled the scene on foot.

No arrest has been made.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
  Comments  